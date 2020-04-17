Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Honey Hollow Falls is one of the more hidden waterfalls in Vermont. A trail follows the brook as it cascades over rocks and falls again and again, making it a dream for photographers. The low light and steep sides of the hollow make it a challenging but rewarding place to explore.

I had been once before, the previous year. At that time, the widest angle lens I had for my Sony a7III was 40mm. I found it hard to navigate the terrain and find a vantage point that would capture the falls in the awe-inspiring way they deserve. This spring, I returned with a 14-24mm and got the shot I was hoping for. I took this as I crept close to the edge of a steep drop. The melting ice and spring rain had the falls gushing, so fast I didn't need a super slow shutter or a tripod to get a silky effect on the water.

This is definitely a place that I recommend. I'll be back later in the year when the water slows down and is warm enough for a dip.