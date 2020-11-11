All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The day was rather dull with rain forecast in the afternoon so I set off to Dartmoor to take some shots in some very ancient woodland before the weather deteriorated. As I drove along a stretch of the River Dart I was struck by the colour of the beech trees and the fast flowing river. I stopped the car, grabbed my gear and found a spot close to the old Holne Bridge over the Dart. There was light rain, a moderate breeze and rather flat, dull light. However, the vivid colour of the leaves more than compensated for the dark skies.

Using my tripod and a graduated filter to enhance the movement of the water I took several shots The road crossing the bridge was quite busy and I had to time my shots carefully to avoid capturing the moving vehicles in my images during the longish exposure. I got the image I wanted and continued my journey but heavy rain defeated my next objective and I got very wet in the process!