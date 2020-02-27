Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On this particular morning I saw there was lake effect snow moving across the Holland area, so I thought it would be fun to try and capture the Holland Lighthouse in the falling snow. It's about an hour drive from where I live, so when I got there most of the snow had moved on. As I was checking out the area, I noticed the clouds were breaking up, so I took this shot of the lighthouse with the sunlight trying to cut through the clouds.