All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

We were leading a group of photographers on a workshop along the Olympic Peninsula and were based in Forks WA. On this particular morning we planned to spend the early hours of the day photographing the incredibly lush and beautiful Hoh Rainforest. To get to the visitors center, the winding road follows the Hoh River, which is a meandering river with wide river banks.

This stand of trees we knew of and only stop when the conditions are just right, in this case diffused early morning light with a slight bit of atmospheric mist. This particular stand of trees sits on the opposite side of the river so to get this tight composition I put on my 100-400 telephoto lens to compress the perspective and zoom in on just a small portion of the trees. I spent a considerable amount of time moving my tripod and adjust the composition in order to position the tree trunks the way I wanted in the frame. Taking just a few images I knew that this is something I would enjoy once processed, with an incredible amount of details. The slight reddish color on the tips of the branches added an additional element in to the image.