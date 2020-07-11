All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Hoh rainforest in Washington State is a photographers dream come true. Although I spent much of two days in and among the mossy roots, over hanging vines and giant redwood trees, it just was not enough! This is a place of beauty when viewed through the changing weather- especially foggy and even rainy conditions.

By the time I found this location, called the Hall of Mosses, the light was already changing. I certainly wanted a strong backlight against the foreground detail and color, but fast moving clouds were racing overhead, causing large shifts in light. Doing any HDR exposures were really trying my patience. Eventually, I started watching the sky instead of the viewfinder to time my shots more accurately. The afternoon was a success with the panorama revealing lots of texture as well as artistic depth.

'Hall of Mosses' is a favorite panoramic photograph of mine that will always remind me of the best views in hiking along this green landscape.