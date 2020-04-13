User Icon
Waterfall Assignment

Hocking Hills SP, OH, USA by Sheila Reeves

Hocking Hills SP, OH, USA by Sheila Reeves
I stopped at Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio on my way back home from a conference. I visited this waterfall late in the day, but the light was all wrong. The water was a muddy greenish-brown and the scene looked dull. As I looked around, it occurred to me that this was a morning shot. Since I was spending the night nearby, I got up early the next morning hoping for the best. When I arrived the scene looked very different in the morning light. The water looked much bluer and the foliage glowed. I was so glad I went back!

