Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I stopped at Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio on my way back home from a conference. I visited this waterfall late in the day, but the light was all wrong. The water was a muddy greenish-brown and the scene looked dull. As I looked around, it occurred to me that this was a morning shot. Since I was spending the night nearby, I got up early the next morning hoping for the best. When I arrived the scene looked very different in the morning light. The water looked much bluer and the foliage glowed. I was so glad I went back!