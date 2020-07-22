All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

When I retired three years ago, I knew that one of the things I wanted to do was to spend more time on photography. At the time, I had never been on a professionally led photo workshop, so as an experiment I thought I would give it a try. The one that I picked out was for three days in Hocking Hills State Park, near Logan, Ohio, in early April. The cost was modest, I had been there before, and I knew that I already liked the area.

Hocking Hills features a number of stone cliffs, small canyons, caves, streams, and waterfalls amid a mixed temperate forest. Over the couple days we went around to the various locations and generally had a good time with nice results. One afternoon though, we had to wait out some rain in one of the caves.

On the last morning, the workshop leader thought that we might have good luck returning to Old Man's Cave in hopes of finding nice sun rays. When we got there we found that he was exactly right. The group spread out to find compositions, while taking care not to get in each others' way. I moved out below the cave, to bring the stream into view, as well as the hemlocks and cedars. I used an aperture of f/22 to enhance the sunburst, and a shutter speed of 4 s for the overall exposure and to smooth the stream flow.