Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I arrived to Hirstals to take a ferry to cross to Norway. There I find this beautiful lighthouse in July 12, 100 am. The day was wonderful and the sky clean and blue.

In this lighthouse you can find some rest of the World War II, like a museum, that German army made to defend the coast.

I visited this place just for one day, but I'll remember forever this place. The coast has nice beaches with sand, and in the midsummer the weather is nice, with sunny days and good temperature.