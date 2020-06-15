User Icon
Hintertux, Austria by Stephen King

Misty Landscape Assignment

Picture Story

I spend part of the summer months on the glacier in beautiful Hintertux, Austria where my two daughters train for ski racing. At an elevation of around 3,250 metres above sea level, Hintertux offers 365 days of skiing and fantastic views of the Alps. I usually spend the mornings skiing as well, but on this particular day, rain and fog made for challenging ski conditions so I decided to head out with my camera instead. Conditions were also tricky for photography but I was thrilled to find this scene which reminded me of a traditional Chinese painting.

