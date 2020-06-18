All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

When I woke up in my camper at about 5 o'clock in the morning I heard the raindrops dropping on the roof of the vehicle. My disappointment made me waver. Should I really get up from my warm bed! I had driven many miles to get a nice sunrise with beautiful clouds at Hintersee in Ramsau near Berchtesgaden. It came to my mind how often I had this situation of wavering in the past. Almost always I regretted when I gave up and stayed in bed. Many times when I, despite my initial disappointment, gave it a try, I found circumstances far better than I had imagined before.

When I finally came out of the car I saw the magic faintly revealing itself as the darkness faded. The clouds where hanging low over the mountains and the fog was moving fast over the still quite dark landscape. Arriving at the place where so many photographers had taken their shots before me I realized that I was lucky. This could get different! I was visualizing a dark and moody picture instead of the initial warm sunrise.

I took several shots because of the fog moving fast over the mountain side revealing different parts of the mountain.

In post I realized that in the shot I liked the best, the light from the mountain hut was hidden in the fog. So I decided to manually blend in the light from a frame where it was seen both on the mountain and in its refection in the lake.