Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

When I woke up that morning in the beautiful Bavarian Alps in Southern Germany, there was an ultimate sense of calm in the air. I packed my gear and headed for the place I'd explored the day before. A thick layer of fog was hanging over the lake. It was almost windless, so the lake looked like a perfect mirror. It slowly got lighter, the fog slowly disappeared and the reflections of the Alps in the lake became visible, resulting in an unforgettable moment.