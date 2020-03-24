User Icon
Hintersee, Bavaria, Germany by Frans van der Boom

Hintersee, Bavaria, Germany by Frans van der Boom
When I woke up that morning in the beautiful Bavarian Alps in Southern Germany, there was an ultimate sense of calm in the air. I packed my gear and headed for the place I'd explored the day before. A thick layer of fog was hanging over the lake. It was almost windless, so the lake looked like a perfect mirror. It slowly got lighter, the fog slowly disappeared and the reflections of the Alps in the lake became visible, resulting in an unforgettable moment.

