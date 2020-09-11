Hindeloopen, Friesland, The Netherlands by Frank Hoogeboom

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It had been a while since I went out to shoot some images. The worldwide pandemic locked me down for a while and when the situation loosened up a bit, I did not feel inspired and did not know where to go all the sudden. In the mean time, like many other photographers, I have been revisiting my older images, looking for hidden gems on my hard drives. Although quite successful, I still felt the urge to go out and produce new work. It took a while to select a good day for it, as it was or much too sunny or it was bucketing down with rain. But eventually I was able to pick a day and I went to a location that is quite famous for photography in my home country The Netherlands but for some reason I had never been here before. I ended up at this lovely location and the light was on my side. I used a 10 stops ND filter to smooth out the water surface and create a delicate and minimalistic look. I usually convert my images to black and white but chose not to do that this time, as I felt the colour was adding something to the look of the image. I consider this as a successful day out.