Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I have visited Hilton Head nearly every year for the past decade and have captured the Harbour Town Lighthouse many times, in many light conditions. This year I wanted to capture it differently with more intriguing leading lines rather than just the boats in the Harbor below. I waited until low tides and set up my tripod in the brush along the marsh of the 18th hole at Harbour Town golf links. I waited patiently for nightfall to set in and the light of the Lighthouse to start circling. I wanted to capture the light in a long exposure as well as the march in the foreground and was happy with the results of this image.