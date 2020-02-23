Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Wading in the current on top of the coral while minding the crevices in the dark, I was hoping that any sharks would slip by me uneventfully. Then came the hard part of climbing the algae ridden boulders being careful not to slip and break a bone. The reward was definitely the view. The lighthouse was in full bloom, proudly displaying its light to warn any ships of the rocks and messy shore line. The colors, the clouds, the rocks all came together to present an image in which the viewer would like to linger.