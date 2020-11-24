All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A stitched panorama of some lovely morning mist that shrouded the autumn tones in Hillock Wood. The wood is a mixture of tree varieties which when autumn arrives, the mix of conifers against the soft golden leaves of the beech are wonderful, especially when a layer of mist softens the scene. Mist makes balancing your exposure a lot easier as you are not overly concerned about blowing out sky, a common issue with woodland photography, but a tripod was a must as there was not a lot of light.