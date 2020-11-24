User Icon
You are at:»»»Hillock Wood, Buckinghamshire, England by Andy Hough
Autumn Visions

Hillock Wood, Buckinghamshire, England by Andy Hough

By on 0 Comments

Hillock Wood, Buckinghamshire, England by Andy Hough
Views: 859

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A stitched panorama of some lovely morning mist that shrouded the autumn tones in Hillock Wood. The wood is a mixture of tree varieties which when autumn arrives, the mix of conifers against the soft golden leaves of the beech are wonderful, especially when a layer of mist softens the scene. Mist makes balancing your exposure a lot easier as you are not overly concerned about blowing out sky, a common issue with woodland photography, but a tripod was a must as there was not a lot of light.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®