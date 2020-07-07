All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

During a very educational photo tour, I was 'forced' to think a bit different about capturing the grandeur and beauty of the Aspens in their full glory on this perfect fall day. I was, and still am, fascinated by the various color tones of the leaves in this picture. This image was taken about 8 years ago and it was refreshing to go back in time and revisit SE Utah. There were many opportunities to capture more large scale big images but in reviewing my Aspen photos from this trip, this one is my favorite for sure.