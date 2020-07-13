All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was in Sebring, Florida visiting my sister and her family. She suggested that we visit a nearby Florida state park. The park was Highlands Hammock State Park which is located in the center of Florida. It was a clear sunny late afternoon. The park has great walkways built above the ground making access to the swampy areas of the park possible. It was filled with beautiful trees and much wildlife. The trees were beautifully reflected in the water. We were excited when we came across these three birds and even more excited when they did not fly away.