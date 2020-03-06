Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We were nearly done with a week-long backpacking trip on the John Muir Trail. We got to this place the night before, tired, fussy, and we were getting eaten by mosquitoes. Some of my images the night before were discarded simply because the mosquitoes were so thick! But then, in the morning, it was so beautiful that I hated to leave! I was shooting photos right and left, trying to get everything that I could. The light painted across the peaks and down into the valley, and I was running from one place to the other and then back again, to see how the light had changed! From here, we hiked up to Glen Pass in the snow, and played music at the top.