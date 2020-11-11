All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This picture is taken in South Mountains State Park 1 hour away from Asheville, North Carolina. South Mountains State Park is one of the most rustic state park in North Carolina. It is famous for it's steep but beautiful High Shoals Falls and the narrow board walks around the falls.

I got up around 5:00 am that morning and headed to the park to avoid the crowds. The board walks are extremely narrow and there's no way I can get good pictures if there are people constantly walking pass the boardwalk, also at the same time I don't want to be the bad person who blocks the traffic. However, hiking in the morning in South Mountains State Park means that I had to deal with slippery steep trails on which I can easily fall. I remember I wasn't at my full speed hiking since I didn't want to fall down on the trail and hurt myself. But everything paid out since I was able to get clean pictures of the fall, the famous boardwalk and the nice fall color.