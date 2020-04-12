Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The falls are not far from the main road and can be accessed in 20 minutes. It had been raining heavily for quite a few days and I had an idea that they might be in spate, as it usually only falls down the left hand channel. I arrived late in the day after being further downstream and on a few of the River Wear tributaries. The noise of the falls when they are in spate can be heard from quite a distance as it drops 70 feet/21 meters into the plunge pool beneath. I stayed until dark but this was the best of the light that evening.