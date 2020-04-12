User Icon
The falls are not far from the main road and can be accessed in 20 minutes. It had been raining heavily for quite a few days and I had an idea that they might be in spate, as it usually only falls down the left hand channel. I arrived late in the day after being further downstream and on a few of the River Wear tributaries. The noise of the falls when they are in spate can be heard from quite a distance as it drops 70 feet/21 meters into the plunge pool beneath. I stayed until dark but this was the best of the light that evening.

