Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The hike to Hengifoss is a short but very rewarding one, visiting a massive waterfall that sits up high on a mountain is not something you do everyday. We visited when some ominous clouds were rolling in, and took advantage of this to wait for a gap in the clouds to illuminate the waterfall and red stripes that give it its unique character. Thankfully our patience paid off! Shot at expanded ISO 50 and f/22 to achieve exposure while achieving a glimpse of movement in the water and not blowing out highlights.