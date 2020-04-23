User Icon
Hengifoss, Iceland by Ernesto Ruiz

Waterfall Assignment


The hike to Hengifoss is a short but very rewarding one, visiting a massive waterfall that sits up high on a mountain is not something you do everyday. We visited when some ominous clouds were rolling in, and took advantage of this to wait for a gap in the clouds to illuminate the waterfall and red stripes that give it its unique character. Thankfully our patience paid off! Shot at expanded ISO 50 and f/22 to achieve exposure while achieving a glimpse of movement in the water and not blowing out highlights.

