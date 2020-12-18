All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Helsby Hill is owned by the National Trust and is a very popular viewpoint despite the fact that the view encompasses a motorway and some fairly unattractive industrial sites including an oil refinery and fertilizer plant. However, on this particular, Christmas Eve, morning, the fog had masked all but the electricity pylons, stretching into the distance and appearing almost delicate as if a man made 'spiders web'. The early morning light catching the top of the trees completed the scene.