Hefei, Anhui, China by Tao Wu

It was the first snow of this new year, I walked out for some new snowscapes, boring those "traditional" snowscapes I have so I planed to play some new tricks. By that moment, I had no idea what I wanted to create, just took my speedlight with me - I use speedlight very rare in my photography history, but I consider it's a good tool to create something new stuff. After several times' attempts, I decided to combine the speedlight with ICM skills to create a new serie which give me a frozen and fantasy mood.