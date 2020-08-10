All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Recently I read some religious books and they do affect me in creating art works, Devils’ Banquet is the most representative work of them. You can see the falling angles ( or faeries, ghosts… whatever you call them) are dancing and spinning upward to some invisible SOMETHING who or which dominates all these evil existences.

To create the dark and religious moody, I tried some different color palettes, and finally the red and black is more Hellish than others, this combination is the symbol colors of hell.