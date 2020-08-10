User Icon
Hefei, Anhui, China By Tao Wu

Recently I read some religious books and they do affect me in creating art works, Devils’ Banquet is the most representative work of them. You can see the falling angles ( or faeries, ghosts… whatever you call them) are dancing and spinning upward to some invisible SOMETHING who or which dominates all these evil existences.

To create the dark and religious moody, I tried some different color palettes, and finally the red and black is more Hellish than others, this combination is the symbol colors of hell.

