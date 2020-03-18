Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Haystack Rock is a very famous icon, located at Cannon Beach on the Oregon coast. I have visited and stayed there repeatedly. Sometimes before visiting, I’ve asked myself how I could possibly capture new and different images after so many visits. Then, I get there and conditions, weather, season, etc., makes everything new and different. The light, the tides, the wildlife is all constantly shifting and changing, so I always come up with new, vibrant images, full of life and place. The magic and power of the place are palpable, it effects everyone, including the dogs that people bring along. They are all charged with energy inherent in this very special place, running like mad, up and down the beach in joyful abandon.

The people; on the other hand, seem to default to a state of peace and contentment. Everyone seems to become open and friendly, smiling as they meet one another along the sands. Every season is worth a visit, even when it’s stormy, with high winds and rain. Then, you can achieve moody, misty landscape/seascapes. Sunsets can be wondrous in any season, as well. Sometimes, in the winter months the sands blow like the Sahara. This beach has it all, plus a small town that is visitor friendly, not to mention the rest of the Oregon coast, north to south.

You can also get some really great images just out of town at Ecola State Park. Great sea stacks and arches seem to be everywhere. Great sunsets are to be had here as well great shots of the village in the distance. If you can spend some time, a week is a good amount of time, you will soon feel as though you have found a photographic heaven.

I hope you will be lucky enough to be able to visit this power spot and reap its rewards personably. It will recompense you with interesting images and feelings of peace and serenity.