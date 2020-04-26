User Icon
Hayes Creek Falls, Carbondale, CO, USA by Jennifer Clark

Waterfall Assignment


We had a quick Spring time getaway to Carbondale/Redstone near Aspen, Colorado last year. I did a quick search to see what waterfalls were nearby and this one was really close, easy to get to, and beautiful with the variety of color in the rocks! It also turns out, there are several more along this route, so we just continued down the road to see all of the local sites. We ended our journey at the town of Marble at the best BBQ joint in the area.

