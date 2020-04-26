Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We had a quick Spring time getaway to Carbondale/Redstone near Aspen, Colorado last year. I did a quick search to see what waterfalls were nearby and this one was really close, easy to get to, and beautiful with the variety of color in the rocks! It also turns out, there are several more along this route, so we just continued down the road to see all of the local sites. We ended our journey at the town of Marble at the best BBQ joint in the area.