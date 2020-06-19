All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This was the start of a winter's day walking in late March in the Lake District. We were driving along the side of Haweswater, a man-made reservoir, to the head of the lake where our walk would start. The complete lack of wind, which is rare in this part of the world, resulted in really good reflections. We stopped the car and I was taken by the series of ridges (which were part of our planned hike) shrouded by the mist and cloud with just the slightest hint of lighter patches where the sun was attempting to burn through. Patches of snow accentuated the relief.

I decided to grab the shot before anything changed. The light was poor hence hence ISO 400 and f/9 with the camera hand held and a fastish shutter speed. I didn't hold out much hope for the shot but, once I had a chance to look at it at the end of the day, was pleased with the rather moody result. The rest of the day and most of the hike were mostly spent in the mist and cloud!