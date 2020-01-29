Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken late one afternoon at Haukland Beach in the Lofoten Islands during a particularly cold and snowy winter, even by Norwegian standards.

It had been overcast earlier in the day, with a dark band of cloud at the horizon that looked like a heavy reverse graduated filter. As sunset approached, the cloud started to break up with bursts of light from time to time. This image was taken during one of those moments, with the golden evening light reflecting on the still water of the bay. A hint of the natural reverse grad was still visible, adding to the contrast between the sea and the sky.

I composed the image to make the most of the curve of the beach, leading the eye around to the peaks on the other side of the bay and the golden glow of sunset. The rocks in the foreground mirrored the shape of the mountains and completed the image.