All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

There is this wonderful Japanese Garden located on the grounds of Hatley Castle. The Castle is located on south Vancouver Island in the community of Colwood. The garden has many paths to follow. The one I was walking on this November day took me under this beautiful tree with leaves of gold.

Time to set up the tripod, attach my Canon 6D Mk II, adjust my Canon 24-105 f4 to ensure I capture all the colors in the chosen composition. Using the wire release I took the shot. I was very pleased with the results when viewed in Lightroom.