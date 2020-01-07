User Icon
Curves Assignment

Hatcher Pass, Alaska, USA by Scott Slone

Hatcher Pass, Alaska, USA by Scott Slone
Knee deep fresh powder after a fresh dump of snow in the Talkeetna mountains, I decided to take a new 6-STOP ND filter I purchased for a test drive. Open streams were a given, but I found myself captured by the simplicity of water in motion against the frozen shores, which offered up plenty of abstract type photos to make.

