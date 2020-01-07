Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Knee deep fresh powder after a fresh dump of snow in the Talkeetna mountains, I decided to take a new 6-STOP ND filter I purchased for a test drive. Open streams were a given, but I found myself captured by the simplicity of water in motion against the frozen shores, which offered up plenty of abstract type photos to make.