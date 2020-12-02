User Icon
Hastings, Minnesota, USA by Laura Schoenbauer

Smooth Surroundings

Picture Story

I like to grab my camera and go for a drive along the country roads around Minneapolis. The time of year doesn't matter. I am always surprised at what I see. I have taken some of my favorite photos from my car window. I especially like to go out when there is fog. The fog softens any subject and smooths over any background. In this photo, I was lucky to not only catch the fog, but also the morning frost. I think the frost makes the ground more interesting by adding an extra detail to the surface.

