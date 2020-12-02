All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I like to grab my camera and go for a drive along the country roads around Minneapolis. The time of year doesn't matter. I am always surprised at what I see. I have taken some of my favorite photos from my car window. I especially like to go out when there is fog. The fog softens any subject and smooths over any background. In this photo, I was lucky to not only catch the fog, but also the morning frost. I think the frost makes the ground more interesting by adding an extra detail to the surface.