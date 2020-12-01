Hasenstrick, Zurich, Switzerland by Michael Dellsperger

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

On an evening after a day in home office I decided to take the bycicle and to cycle up to the Bachtel mountain to take a picture of the sunset. While cycling up the hill I passed the Hasenstrick and finally I did make it out of the fog and could see the sun. I did stop and looked around to see if there is any nice composition to take a picture when I've found the lonely tree. I did jump off my bycicle and was running around to place the sun exactly at the edge of the branches. The ligth was just amazing and I could take this picture. After that I did cycle up to my shooting spot to take a panorama of the sunset over the Swiss alps. It showed me that it's worth to start the day early to be able to enjoy taking pictures and to get out of the fog.