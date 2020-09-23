All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Having dinner at night around 8:30pm, when I came out with the camera, then I could see the sky completely and stars were seen very brightly, Then I went a little further towards the forest there, I took my camera and thought what was the milkyway.

Harsil Valley is a small village situated on the banks of river Bhagirathi in Uttarkashi District. This quaint village is untouched by commercialisation and is a perfect getaway for people who want to spend some time in peace, in a serene environment away from the hustle and bustle of city life. It has become a popular destination amongst travelers quite recently. This small hamlet named Harsil at the height of 2620m/7860ft looked marvellous amidst dense deodar trees, and snow covered peaks sneaking a peak through the clouds in the wide, milky over deodar trees.