Picture Story

This was taken on my first visit to Iceland a few years ago; the Harpa Music Hall is in the capital, Reykjavik. It is a stunning building, after seeing it from the outside with the dramatic building shape, I wondered what the interior held for me. Glass everywhere, reflections everywhere...too bad I'm a landscape photographer because I didn't have a clue how to shoot architecture...so there I am, in a conundrum, wandering around like an idiot with a wide angle lens, when I suddenly looked straight up and was blown away by the cubes, cubes everywhere; it was like being in an Escher drawing...and now I have my subject...after staring into my camera bag, I decided to ditch the wide angle and use my long lens (70-200) to isolate a small area of the ceiling...this is the result..