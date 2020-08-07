User Icon
You are at:»»»Harpa, Reykjavik, Iceland by Marion Faria
Abstract Assignment

Harpa, Reykjavik, Iceland by Marion Faria

By on 0 Comments

Harpa, Reykjavik, Iceland by Marion Faria
Views: 892

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This was taken on my first visit to Iceland a few years ago; the Harpa Music Hall is in the capital, Reykjavik. It is a stunning building, after seeing it from the outside with the dramatic building shape, I wondered what the interior held for me. Glass everywhere, reflections everywhere...too bad I'm a landscape photographer because I didn't have a clue how to shoot architecture...so there I am, in a conundrum, wandering around like an idiot with a wide angle lens, when I suddenly looked straight up and was blown away by the cubes, cubes everywhere; it was like being in an Escher drawing...and now I have my subject...after staring into my camera bag, I decided to ditch the wide angle and use my long lens (70-200) to isolate a small area of the ceiling...this is the result..

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®