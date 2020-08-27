All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

No trip to Iceland would be complete without visiting the Harpa concert hall. Unfortunately it was midday with a bland sky which made exterior photography quite boring. While touring inside I was particularly attracted to the glass ceiling. I took 3 handheld exposures and used Nik HDR software to join them . All the lights and sprinkler heads were cloned out.

I then cropped out the vertical concrete wall, rotated , duplicated, and overlapped the images to form this image.