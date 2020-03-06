Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Located in the heart of a group of seven glacial lakes in northwestern part of Rila mountain, Haramiyata peak is 2465 metres high. Its steepest slopes coiuld be seen reflected in almost all of the lakes, that's why the peak sometimes is called 'The guardian of the the seven lakes'. The lakes are situated somewhere between 2100 and 2500 metres above the sea level.

My most beloved seasons to visit this magnificient place are at the borders of the winter - early spring and late autumn - when the weather is quickly changing and the water is either melting or freezing. In order to take this shot I spent few days in the mountain looking for a unfrozen lake and the only one was so called The Fish Lake - small, shallow and lower located lake (at 2200m) where there was some small unfrozen part where the peak could be still seen reflected right before the rising sun.