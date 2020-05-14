Har Ki Dun, Uttarakhand, India by Aditya Paul

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In the month of May to escape from the chaos and heat of Indian plainlands, I decided to go for a trek in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The place which I chose to hike is known as Har Ki Dun. It is an easy trek that can be done by beginners who are starting to trek in the Himalayas. This picture was taken by me when I reached the Har Ki Dun valley, I kept my rucksack in the tent and started to take glimpses of the beautiful valley from where I could see a river flowing. It was almost about 4 pm in the afternoon but the clouds and fog covered the valley in such a way that it was difficult to recognize. It was a cloudy afternoon which made the valley more beautiful and I could get a glimpse of the dark beauty of nature. India is a mysterious land of beauty where the weather changes from time to time.