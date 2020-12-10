All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Sprouting Blue Wood Hyacinth is one of the first signs of spring at my house that shines a deep hue of purple/blue especially when viewed in the shade.

For a subject that was just outside my front door it took me a frustrating amount of times to obtain the perfect conditions of both timing the flowers to be in shade/indirect light and for there to be little to no wind. I used my rocket blower to clean off as much dirt as possible from the purple leaves but in the end the clone stamp/healing brush in photoshop proved to be the tool of choice to clean this set of 3.