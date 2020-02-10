Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Late evening light at Happisburgh Lighthouse on the Norfolk coast in the UK. I really liked the way the golden-hour light caught the tops of the barley field. I thought this looked like a green sea, until I came upon the path up to the light. I was able to capture the fast moving clouds as a backdrop to the lighthouse itself by using a 3 stop ND filter to slow my shutter speed.

It was a nice way to end a beautiful Norfolk day and as this location was only a short stroll from where I was staying, I was able to visit it quite a few times under differently light. For me this evening was a highlight. Taken at around 9:30pm during summer, a short time before the sunset, I'd been exploring other spots in the area earlier in the day and after dinner decided to walk down to this view with my camera and tripod. I selected the ultra-wide angle lens to capture the expanse of the field and to give scale to the building and lighthouse. I took a few test exposures to sort out my settings before putting on the filter then settled down to wait for the light to hit the windows of the lighthouse keepers house.

The coast around Happisburgh is being badly affected by erosion by the North Sea and a number of houses have been lost, falling into the sea not far from this location. There is also a wonderful old church with a very high tower nearby which is well worth a visit.