Picture Story

I went out to photograph inversion from a viewpoint that is about 40 minutes drive from my home. It was a cloudless day but the inversion created thick layers of fog. I was worried that the viewpoint won't be tall enough to peak above the fog.

I arrived at the parking spot from where I'd have to hike for 45 minutes through pitch black forest filled with fog. I was gaining altitude fast but the fog was still thick and it seemed endless. As I went higher I started to see the first morning glow above me. I was getting close to being above the inversion. Finally I could see the viewpoint tower peaking above the layers of inversion.

I quickly made my way up the tower taking it two stairs at a time. When I saw the couple of trees in an endless sea of fog and I knew that I needed to capture the vastness of that fog layer in a minimalistic panorama.

I loved how quiet and simple the scene looked before sunrise. Once the sun peaked above the fog it started to grow even more consuming the island I was photographing and also myself.

When I got home with my panorama files I faced another difficulty as the panorama didn't stitch together. I had to do it all manually. The result you can see here is 7 shot panorama that I have cropped from both sides.

Other than getting the panorama together it didn't require much more work since the colors and simple nature of the image speak for it nicely in my opinion.