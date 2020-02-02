HamnoyLofoten Islands, Norway by Pierre Lefort

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took this photo during a workshop organized in the Lofoten Islands, in Norway. We had 4 days of cloudy skies, with some very rare thinnings or breakthroughs of the rays of the sun. This morning there, seeing the sun point the tip of his nose, we went on the bridge overhanging the village of Hamnoy. The light there was very beautiful. I still had to find the right point of view hoping that the sun did not start playing hide and seek! I was lucky, I was able to take several photos from different places. This one shows all of Hamnoy, others show the whole mountain behind or even a foreground with a lot more sea ... It was not hot this April morning, I had not taken my tripod and the wind was blowing on the deck. So I preferred to increase my ISO to keep a speed more than comfortable when shooting.

The Lofoten Islands are to be discovered both in winter and in summer. It's just a photographer's paradise!