This picture was taken during my first photographic trip in February to the Lofoten Islands in Norway. The Lofoten Islands are one of the best locations for any landscape photographer. The combination of the sea, rugged mountains, light and small fishing villages make for a great deal of photography. Even on winter nights we can find the magical and spectacular northern lights. At this time of year the sun is very low on the horizon all day long. This results in a very good light for a long time. One of the mornings we got up to see the sunrise and to catch the magical lights of that moment. The light was very soft and of a pink / salmon shade contrasting with the blue of the sky and the water.

That morning there was almost no wind and the water in the harbor in the small village of Hamnoy seemed like a perfect mirror to reflect the fishermen's harbor facilities. Although the small community living there, despite tourism as a source of income, there are still many people living on the sea and fishing for salmon and cod. Across the islands you can find scenic fish dryers and small red fishermen's huts, some of which have been restored as bungalows for tourists.

When composing the photo I was clear that I had to play with the symmetry that caused the reflection of the water. That is why I decided to create this panorama from several vertical photos and joined later in the edition.