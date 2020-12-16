User Icon
Hamakua Coast, Hawaii, USA by Greg Vaughn

Hamakua Coast, Hawaii, USA by Greg Vaughn
On a return visit to the Big Island of Hawaii, where I lived for a number of years, a friend and I photographed the surf crashing on and swirling around the lava rock coastline at Laupahoehoe Beach County Park. I used a Breakthrough Photography neutral density filter to bring the exposure time down to 15 seconds and smooth out the choppy water. In processing I let the white balance tend to blue, which fit the dim, rainy weather of the day.

