All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

On a return visit to the Big Island of Hawaii, where I lived for a number of years, a friend and I photographed the surf crashing on and swirling around the lava rock coastline at Laupahoehoe Beach County Park. I used a Breakthrough Photography neutral density filter to bring the exposure time down to 15 seconds and smooth out the choppy water. In processing I let the white balance tend to blue, which fit the dim, rainy weather of the day.