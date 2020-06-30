











Follow us Follow us

Public Voting Opens for Hall of Fame Honouring Photography Gear

MPB launches first-ever Photo and Video Kit Hall of Fame and announces nominees

Public voting is now open for the 2020 Inaugural Class of the Photo and Video Kit Hall of Fame. MPB, the world’s largest resale platform for digital photography and filmmaking kit, has launched the Photo and Video Kit Hall of Fame to honour the best photo and video equipment of the digital era.

The twenty-five nominees across five awards categories – Classic, Game Changer, Iconic, Road Tested and Trendsetter – cover thirteen leading brands of photography and videography kit. The camera experts at MPB chose the nominees based on their qualities, embodying the spirit of each category.

The Classic category—with camera bodies and lenses renowned as evergreen benchmarks of quality—features the Canon EOS 5D Mk III, Nikon D700, Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8, Sony A7R and Canon 50mm f/1.8.

Meanwhile, the field-disrupting Game Changer category offers the choice between the DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone, the GoPro HERO sports camera, the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM ART lens, and the mirrorless Panasonic S1H and Sony Alpha A9.

In the category of the rugged kit workhorses, Road Tested nominees include the Nikon D810 and Canon EOS 1DX Mk II DSLRs, the Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L USM lens, the Nikon SB-900 Speedlight flash and the mirrorless Fujifilm XT-2. The Trendsetter category features cameras that shape the conversation based on their appearance as well as their capabilities. Enter the Fujifilm X100F, Ricoh GR II, Canon 40mm f/2.8 STM, Hasselblad X1D-50c and Olympus PEN-F.

Cameras in the creme-de-la-creme category, Iconic, are symbols of quality and inspiration—the Leica M3, Mamiya 7 Mk II, Canon EOS 5D, Hasselblad 500CM, and the Canon 50mm f/0.95 lens.

“Being able to handle this range and calibre of kit week in and week out, we’re honoured to be launching the Photo and Video Kit Hall of Fame,” said Matt Barker, CEO and Founder of MPB. “The kit you shoot with can give you the freedom to explore creatively as well as the confidence that you’ll get the right shot. We understand how passionate people are about camera gear, and we launched this Hall of Fame to give people a tangible way to engage with that passion. We’re super excited about this, and we hope you will be too.”

Photographers, filmmakers and creatives around the world can vote for nominees in all five award categories at www.kithalloffame.com and share their selections across social media with the hashtag #kithalloffame. Voting is open until 11 August 2020.

MPB will announce the Photo and Video Kit Hall of Fame’s inaugural 2020 class on World Photography Day – 19 August 2020 – and will award plaques to the manufacturers of the winning kit. The gear itself will feature in an exhibition in Brooklyn, NYC. Details about the exhibition and future induction events will be announced in the coming months.

https://www.mpb.com