Picture Story

I was with two rockhounding friends, making a semi-annual trip to the magnificent islands known as Haida Gwaii. The collection of islands has been home to the Haida people for 10,000 years, and is a lush, green, misty place. Haida Gwaii is an archipelago, situated about 100 kilometers off the north-west coast of British Columbia, Canada. Access is by boat, ferry or plane. If you're into photography, fishing, or getting away from it all, it's a stunning, rugged place to visit.

We were in the back country, where there has been a lot of logging, as evidenced by the old Cedar snags (dead trees left standing), and the new growth in the foreground. With the moist, mild climate, the forests are magnificent, but the logging has been happening as well for over 100 years. We had parked the vehicle and were heading out on foot, but with the mist everywhere, it made for a perfect scene with the old forest disappearing into the distance. I had my camera gear ready this time!