Macro & Close up Assignment

Guwahati, Assam, India by Himadri Bhuyan

By

Guwahati, Assam, India by Himadri Bhuyan
Views: 751

Picture Story

Due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, most of us are holed up in our homes and it is more so in India as interstate travel options are limited to strictly official, essential materials and medical reasons. Hence I have been exploring in and around my home for macro subjects. It was interesting to find this patch of strange-looking moss as I haven't seen anything like it before. It's a patch of 5-6 inches where the leaves of a mango tree fell and started decomposing. Maybe that decomposition led to the emergence of this moss in that area as I didn't find anything similar to this anywhere near my house.

LPM Special Offer

