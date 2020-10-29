All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

While searching subjects for a monochrome treatment I came across this patch close to my home. It was a small patch of eight or nine inches in length and the 60mm macro lens was my choice as I didn't want anything else in my scene. It seemed like a river system draining itself into the sea. Against the light situation meant that I could concentrate on the highlights and give it a look like that of the black sad beach of Iceland when captured in similar circumstances.

Due to the pandemic, traveling long distances to capture landscapes has come to a standstill and I am content with finding subjects close to home. This was captured on the bank of the river Brahmaputra adjacent to the North-East Indian city of Guwahati.