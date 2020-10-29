User Icon
You are at:»»»Guwahati, Assam, India by Himadri Bhuyan

Guwahati, Assam, India by Himadri Bhuyan

Views: 1,122
Macro & Close up Assignment

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

While searching subjects for a monochrome treatment I came across this patch close to my home. It was a small patch of eight or nine inches in length and the 60mm macro lens was my choice as I didn't want anything else in my scene. It seemed like a river system draining itself into the sea. Against the light situation meant that I could concentrate on the highlights and give it a look like that of the black sad beach of Iceland when captured in similar circumstances.

Due to the pandemic, traveling long distances to capture landscapes has come to a standstill and I am content with finding subjects close to home. This was captured on the bank of the river Brahmaputra adjacent to the North-East Indian city of Guwahati.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®