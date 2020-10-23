User Icon
You are at:»»»Guwahati, Assam, India by Himadri Bhuyan

Guwahati, Assam, India by Himadri Bhuyan

Views: 791
Macro & Close up Assignment

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

As the last light of the sun fell on the alluvial soil crisscrossed in a dendritic pattern I found my subject for the day. Due to the pandemic, traveling long distances to capture landscapes has come to a standstill and I am content with finding subjects close to home. This was captured on the bank of the river Brahmaputra adjacent to the North-East Indian city of Guwahati. As winter approaches the receding water level of the river leaves behind its mark as water from the wet alluvial soil tends to find its path back to the river. You can be engaged for a long time finding numerous compositions in every square meter of land. This pattern was about eight square inches.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®