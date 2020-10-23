All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

As the last light of the sun fell on the alluvial soil crisscrossed in a dendritic pattern I found my subject for the day. Due to the pandemic, traveling long distances to capture landscapes has come to a standstill and I am content with finding subjects close to home. This was captured on the bank of the river Brahmaputra adjacent to the North-East Indian city of Guwahati. As winter approaches the receding water level of the river leaves behind its mark as water from the wet alluvial soil tends to find its path back to the river. You can be engaged for a long time finding numerous compositions in every square meter of land. This pattern was about eight square inches.