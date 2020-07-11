All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

During a trip to Maramures, a county in Northern Romania, I came across this wonderful forested group of mountains, called Gutai Mountains. The fall colors, the fog and the crisp morning air made me want to spend more time than I initially planned for that specific area. Most of the leaves had fallen and after a bit of searching around I came across this little branch hanging from a tree that looked good as a foreground element. Not long after taking this photo it started to rain and the fog melted away. So did the mysterious feeling I had visiting this place.