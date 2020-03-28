Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is taken at a wetlands a couple of miles from my house. I come here on a regular basis if conditions look good but I don't have time to get somewhere else. As sunset approached, I noticed some great clouds forming. This looked promising but the sun was pretty low so I had to rush and find my gear, making sure not to forget the tripod plate or card still in the reader as I have done in a rush before.

I raced across town (it's small), got to the parking lot promptly, and ran the half mile or so to this pond off Tomichi Creek I thought I might get a good reflection. But it was kind of breezy. Then, as the sun was just about to disappear the wind died down and it all came together for the shot. I love it when that happens!